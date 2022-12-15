TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) CEO Garry E. Menzel Sells 10,613 Shares

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) CEO Garry E. Menzel sold 10,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $11,674.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TCR2 Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $0.97 on Thursday. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.71.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TCRR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCRR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,442,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 550,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 3,250.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 479,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 465,207 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 622.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 248,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 218,947 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 196,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.