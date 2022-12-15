Kevin Yuann Sells 1,500 Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Stock

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) insider Kevin Yuann sold 1,500 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $14,955.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,714.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, December 2nd, Kevin Yuann sold 1,188 shares of NerdWallet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $15,372.72.

On Friday, November 11th, Kevin Yuann sold 1,500 shares of NerdWallet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $19,710.00.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Kevin Yuann sold 1,500 shares of NerdWallet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $16,920.00.

Shares of NRDS opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.14. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.39 million. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NerdWallet from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NerdWallet from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NerdWallet

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NerdWallet by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 19,052 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 82,464 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,064,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,178,000 after purchasing an additional 924,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet Company Profile

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

