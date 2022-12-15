Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Purchases C$10,115.00 in Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMGGet Rating) Director Christine (Tina) Antony purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.78 per share, with a total value of C$10,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,623.10.

Shares of Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$5.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.95. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$4.01 and a 1 year high of C$6.16. The stock has a market cap of C$477.40 million and a PE ratio of 25.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Computer Modelling Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.

