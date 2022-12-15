Mathew Rekow Sells 14,903 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) CTO Mathew Rekow sold 14,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $15,201.06. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,046,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,916.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mathew Rekow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 13th, Mathew Rekow sold 1,709 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total transaction of $1,452.65.

On Thursday, September 15th, Mathew Rekow sold 6,720 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $8,265.60.

NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.21. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

Velodyne Lidar ( NASDAQ:VLDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 384.34% and a negative return on equity of 64.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VLDR shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $1.70 to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $0.85 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Velodyne Lidar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,219,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,731,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,216,000 after acquiring an additional 55,471 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 11.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,518,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 550,864 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter worth $9,148,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,329,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

