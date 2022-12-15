Edward Smolyansky Sells 1,883 Shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 1,883 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $12,616.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,942,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,014,341.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edward Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $38,600.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Edward Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $75,800.00.

NASDAQ LWAY opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.82. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.49 million for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 0.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LWAY. Noble Financial raised Lifeway Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered Lifeway Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lifeway Foods in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

Further Reading

