Morris Prychidny Buys 25,000 Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) Director Morris Prychidny purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,058,103 shares in the company, valued at C$428,531.72.

Morris Prychidny also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Morris Prychidny purchased 75,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,750.00.

Nighthawk Gold Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NHK stock opened at C$0.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$45.48 million and a P/E ratio of -0.99. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.27 and a 52 week high of C$0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.39.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold ( TSE:NHK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

