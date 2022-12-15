Insider Buying: Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF) Insider Buys A$10,750.00 in Stock

Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF – Get Rating) insider Miles Staude purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.08 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$10,750.00 ($7,263.51).
Global Value Fund Stock Performance
Global Value Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. Global Value Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.33%.
About Global Value Fund
