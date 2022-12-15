Insider Buying: Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF) Insider Buys A$10,750.00 in Stock

Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF – Get Rating) insider Miles Staude purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.08 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$10,750.00 ($7,263.51).

Global Value Fund Stock Performance

Global Value Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. Global Value Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.33%.

About Global Value Fund

Global Value Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched Mirabella Financial Services LLP. The fund is managed by Metage Capital Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also invests in the closed ended funds. It invests in the value stocks of companies.

