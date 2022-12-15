Insider Selling: JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Insider Sells $11,200.66 in Stock

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) insider David Peter Paul sold 562 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $11,200.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,118.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance
JBGS stock opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 0.93. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $31.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.90.
JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 225.01%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JBG SMITH Properties
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on JBGS shares. TheStreet lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on JBG SMITH Properties to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.
About JBG SMITH Properties
JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.