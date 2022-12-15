Insider Selling: JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Insider Sells $11,200.66 in Stock

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) insider David Peter Paul sold 562 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $11,200.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,118.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

JBGS stock opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 0.93. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $31.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.90.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 225.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JBG SMITH Properties

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 188.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 76.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 886.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JBGS shares. TheStreet lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on JBG SMITH Properties to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

