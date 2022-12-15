NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Insider Sells $14,955.00 in Stock

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) insider Kevin Yuann sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $14,955.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,714.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kevin Yuann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, Kevin Yuann sold 1,188 shares of NerdWallet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $15,372.72.

On Friday, November 11th, Kevin Yuann sold 1,500 shares of NerdWallet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $19,710.00.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Kevin Yuann sold 1,500 shares of NerdWallet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $16,920.00.

NerdWallet Stock Down 1.6 %

NRDS opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $722.53 million and a PE ratio of -23.14. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $16.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.39 million. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NRDS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NerdWallet from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on NerdWallet from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NerdWallet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its stake in NerdWallet by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 48,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of NerdWallet by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NerdWallet in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in NerdWallet in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,055,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the third quarter valued at about $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet Company Profile

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

