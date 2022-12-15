Keel Point LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter worth $4,344,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the second quarter worth $213,000. Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average of $26.68. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $34.94.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.