WANdisco (LON:WAND) Sets New 52-Week High at $700.00

WANdisco plc (LON:WAND – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 700 ($8.59) and last traded at GBX 692 ($8.49), with a volume of 267756 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 637 ($7.81).

WANdisco Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 542.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 407.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of £467.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Yeturu Aahlad sold 36,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 460 ($5.64), for a total transaction of £167,674.60 ($205,710.46).

WANdisco Company Profile

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's WANdisco Data Activation Platform offers Data Migrator, an automated cloud migration solution that migrates HDFS data and Hive metadata to the cloud; Data Migrator for Azure, a native Azure service that enables users to migrate petabyte-scale Hadoop data and Hive metadata to the Azure cloud; and Edge to Cloud, a tool designed to move IoT and file data across edge systems, data centers, and public clouds to enable organizations to activate their data for AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics on modern cloud data platforms.

