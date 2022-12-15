Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,678,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,006,656,000 after purchasing an additional 194,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after purchasing an additional 706,609 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,344,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,635,740,000 after purchasing an additional 235,686 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,801,000 after purchasing an additional 240,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,686,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,135,000 after purchasing an additional 80,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $438.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $132.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $404.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.58.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DE. Citigroup raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.11.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.