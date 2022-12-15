Keel Point LLC Trims Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Keel Point LLC decreased its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth $663,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth $1,119,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Toyota Motor by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in Toyota Motor by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $144.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $202.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $130.07 and a 52 week high of $213.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $66.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.08 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

