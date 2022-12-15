Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $533,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned approximately 1.25% of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,140 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 50,120 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF stock opened at $46.59 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.22.

