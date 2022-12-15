Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $487,000 Stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 102.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 21.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at about $3,986,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.0% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 227,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 20,666 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

LMAT stock opened at $47.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.96. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $56.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.03.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $39.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $349,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,745.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

