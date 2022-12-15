FY2026 EPS Estimates for ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for ESSA Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for ESSA Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s FY2027 earnings at $2.60 EPS.
Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 41.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in ESSA Pharma by 24.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the second quarter worth about $82,000.
In other ESSA Pharma news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $5,970,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,379,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,370,740.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
