FY2026 EPS Estimates for ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for ESSA Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for ESSA Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s FY2027 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:EPIX opened at $2.99 on Thursday. ESSA Pharma has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $14.88. The company has a market cap of $131.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 41.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in ESSA Pharma by 24.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the second quarter worth about $82,000.

In other ESSA Pharma news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $5,970,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,379,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,370,740.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

