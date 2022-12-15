Keel Point LLC Has $72,000 Stock Holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,671 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MFG. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,695,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 389.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,577,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after buying an additional 2,846,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after buying an additional 1,526,316 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,692,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MFG shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $2.94.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mizuho Financial Group news, major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 64,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $651,334.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,093,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,123,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Mizuho Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.