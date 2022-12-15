American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) were down 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.52 and last traded at $13.53. Approximately 1,300,270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 22,530,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97.

Insider Activity

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at about $107,916,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 514.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,756,385 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $69,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146,133 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 223.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,948,300 shares of the airline’s stock worth $100,784,000 after buying an additional 5,493,500 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 108.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,887,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $89,200,000 after buying an additional 2,538,066 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,121 shares during the period. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

