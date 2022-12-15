Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.45

Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.45 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 22434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.60 ($0.06).

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.75.

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

