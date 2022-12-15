Insider Selling: Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) COO Sells 19,421 Shares of Stock

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $87,394.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,080,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,861,759.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Rover Group stock opened at $4.44 on Thursday. Rover Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $11.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $815.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.00 and a beta of 1.40.
Several analysts have issued reports on ROVR shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rover Group to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.22.
Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
