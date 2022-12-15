Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80. Approximately 13,459 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 590,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CJS Securities lowered shares of Harsco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Harsco Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $520.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $486.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.35 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSC. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harsco by 234.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,017,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,571 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the second quarter worth about $10,924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Harsco by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,209,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,444,000 after acquiring an additional 734,365 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the second quarter worth about $4,453,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Harsco by 3,961.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 430,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 420,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

