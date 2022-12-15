Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80. Approximately 13,459 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 590,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CJS Securities lowered shares of Harsco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.
Harsco Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $520.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSC. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harsco by 234.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,017,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,571 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the second quarter worth about $10,924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Harsco by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,209,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,444,000 after acquiring an additional 734,365 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the second quarter worth about $4,453,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Harsco by 3,961.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 430,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 420,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.
Harsco Company Profile
Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harsco (HSC)
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.