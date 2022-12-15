Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.04

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$14.04 and last traded at C$13.52, with a volume of 788222 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGI. CIBC increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.51.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 168.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.37.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

In other news, Director John Mccluskey sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total transaction of C$1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 694,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,123,176. In other news, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 14,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.76, for a total transaction of C$166,603.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$273,337.68. Also, Director John Mccluskey sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 694,944 shares in the company, valued at C$7,123,176. Insiders have sold 368,610 shares of company stock worth $4,093,473 in the last ninety days.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.