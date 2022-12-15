Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.34. 177,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,752,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cano Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Cano Health in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.
Cano Health Stock Down 3.9 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.
Institutional Trading of Cano Health
About Cano Health
Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.
Read More
