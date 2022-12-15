IMV (TSE:IMV) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.00

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.00 and last traded at C$2.91, with a volume of 6045 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

IMV Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$24.30 million and a P/E ratio of -4.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,231.01.

Get IMV alerts:

IMV (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$0.15 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IMV Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About IMV

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.