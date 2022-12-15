Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Director Sells $96,224.64 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 4,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $96,224.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,942,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Julie Papanek Grant also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 1st, Julie Papanek Grant sold 5,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $108,750.00.
- On Tuesday, November 1st, Julie Papanek Grant sold 5,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $100,200.00.
- On Monday, October 3rd, Julie Papanek Grant sold 5,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $100,300.00.
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Julie Papanek Grant sold 613,603 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $11,382,335.65.
- On Monday, September 19th, Julie Papanek Grant sold 76,725 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $1,578,233.25.
- On Thursday, September 15th, Julie Papanek Grant sold 51,281 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $1,171,770.85.
- On Tuesday, September 13th, Julie Papanek Grant sold 87,647 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $2,138,586.80.
Shares of DAWN stock opened at $21.61 on Thursday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $28.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average is $19.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 38,681 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 469.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,896,000 after buying an additional 1,682,955 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,012,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,094,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,962,000 after acquiring an additional 53,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
