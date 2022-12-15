OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Down 4%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25. 282 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 657,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OCFT. Citigroup lowered their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $18.50 to $15.90 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

OneConnect Financial Technology Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $275.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology ( NYSE:OCFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $156.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.27 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.87% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. On average, analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,299,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,528 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,799,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 387,100 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 22.7% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,107,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 760,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,128,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 22,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 38.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,057,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 573,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

Featured Stories

