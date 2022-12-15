Toro (NYSE:TTC) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $113.48 and last traded at $112.64, with a volume of 270 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.47.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Toro Stock Up 1.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.59.

In related news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $156,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total value of $349,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $156,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toro

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Toro by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Toro by 266.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Toro by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

