Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 100150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Copper Fox Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$81.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.50.

About Copper Fox Metals

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company's principal asset is the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in northern British Columbia.

See Also

