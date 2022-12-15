Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.77

Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 170202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Mogo in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mogo from C$3.75 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Mogo Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.00 million and a PE ratio of -1.12.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

