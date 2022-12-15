iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 48,970 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 380,746 shares.The stock last traded at $128.37 and had previously closed at $128.23.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.88.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

