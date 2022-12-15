Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Down 5.8%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price traded down 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.83 and last traded at $40.11. 363,564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 13,413,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.60.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.74.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.90 per share, for a total transaction of $389,942.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,999,159.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $1,625,151.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.90 per share, with a total value of $389,942.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,999,159.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 78,036 shares of company stock valued at $4,516,735 and have sold 167,316 shares valued at $7,529,995. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $31,000. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

