NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NKE. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on NIKE to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.32.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $111.45 on Wednesday. NIKE has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $171.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.98 and its 200 day moving average is $105.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $174.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NIKE by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 230,992 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,082,000 after buying an additional 16,124 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

