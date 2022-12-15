BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BRBR. Cowen began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.60.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.10. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.75 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in BellRing Brands by 0.4% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 114,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 1.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 2.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 7.8% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 4.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Stories

