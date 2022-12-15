Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Trading 6.3% Higher

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) traded up 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.76 and last traded at $7.64. 2,543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 191,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised Tango Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on Tango Therapeutics to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Tango Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $699.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,123,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,124,935.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders bought 283,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,524 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Tango Therapeutics by 183.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 299,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 193,735 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Tango Therapeutics by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,631,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,572,000 after acquiring an additional 755,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

About Tango Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.