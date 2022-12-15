Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Trading 6.3% Higher

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGXGet Rating) traded up 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.76 and last traded at $7.64. 2,543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 191,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised Tango Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on Tango Therapeutics to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Tango Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $699.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,123,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,124,935.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 283,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,524 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Tango Therapeutics by 183.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 299,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 193,735 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Tango Therapeutics by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,631,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,572,000 after acquiring an additional 755,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Further Reading

