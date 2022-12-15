Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Shares Gap Down to $11.25

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.25, but opened at $11.00. Nuwellis shares last traded at $15.86, with a volume of 42,412 shares.

Nuwellis Trading Down 13.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73. The company has a market cap of $3.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Nuwellis alerts:

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 85.62% and a negative net margin of 216.45%. The company had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nuwellis, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuwellis Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuwellis stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Nuwellis, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NUWE Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.90% of Nuwellis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuwellis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuwellis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.