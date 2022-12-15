Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Shares Gap Down to $11.25

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.25, but opened at $11.00. Nuwellis shares last traded at $15.86, with a volume of 42,412 shares.
Nuwellis Trading Down 13.3 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73. The company has a market cap of $3.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.31.
Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 85.62% and a negative net margin of 216.45%. The company had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nuwellis, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nuwellis Company Profile
Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.
