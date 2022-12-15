PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.56

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.56 and last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 182601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $770.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.75 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 9.57%. Equities analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 10.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 28.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 199.0% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

See Also

