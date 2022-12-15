MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR) Trading Up 6.6%

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Rating) was up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 3,348 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 124,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MSP Recovery in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.
MSP Recovery Stock Up 11.6 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSP Recovery
MSP Recovery Company Profile
MSP Recovery, Inc operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides Chase to pay service to assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and thereby avoid making a wrongful payment; and LifeWallet, a platform designed to locate and organize users' medical records.
Further Reading
