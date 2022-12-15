MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR) Trading Up 6.6%

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Rating) was up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 3,348 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 124,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MSP Recovery in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in MSP Recovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in MSP Recovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

MSP Recovery, Inc operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides Chase to pay service to assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and thereby avoid making a wrongful payment; and LifeWallet, a platform designed to locate and organize users' medical records.

