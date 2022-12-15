Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on Ovintiv to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ovintiv from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.40.

NYSE:OVV opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $63.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.65 and its 200 day moving average is $50.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,387.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $663,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 19.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $968,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 23.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 450,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,383,000 after purchasing an additional 87,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 19.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

