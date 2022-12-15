Fortress Capital Acquisition (NYSE:FCAX) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.09

Shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortress Capital Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 909,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 320,272 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 5,217.9% in the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 436,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 116,941 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,573,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,660,000 after acquiring an additional 183,157 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,771,000. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

