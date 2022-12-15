Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 57900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Fortune Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25.

Fortune Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.