Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading Down 5.3%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) was down 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.28 and last traded at $31.56. Approximately 258,089 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,467,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Roblox from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Roblox Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Activity

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. Analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $82,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,170,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,254,478.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $82,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,170,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,254,478.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $234,157.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,149.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 588,999 shares of company stock worth $18,740,658 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

