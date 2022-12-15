First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Stephens

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stephens to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FRC. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Sterne Agee CRT lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.25.

First Republic Bank Trading Down 0.8 %

FRC opened at $122.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.08. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $210.24.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.87%.

Institutional Trading of First Republic Bank

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 30.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

