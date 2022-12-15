FY2022 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Reduced by Analyst

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a report issued on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $17.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $18.15. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $17.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.89 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.60.

Amgen Stock Down 0.4 %

AMGN opened at $271.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen has a one year low of $213.12 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 420.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.