GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.20

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 405177 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.72 price target on GoviEx Uranium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

GoviEx Uranium Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.26. The company has a market cap of C$124.93 million and a PE ratio of -7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63.

About GoviEx Uranium

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company's flagship property is the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Mutanga project that consists of 3 mine permits situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

