Insider Buying: Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Rating) insider Nickyl Raithatha purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £114,000 ($139,860.14).

Moonpig Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Moonpig Group stock opened at GBX 112.30 ($1.38) on Thursday. Moonpig Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 108.10 ($1.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 398 ($4.88). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 146.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 184.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £384.19 million and a P/E ratio of 1,835.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MOON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Moonpig Group from GBX 460 ($5.64) to GBX 320 ($3.93) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.78) price target on shares of Moonpig Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moonpig Group in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Moonpig Group Company Profile

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. It sells its products under the Moonpig and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

