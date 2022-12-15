EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Price Down 5.3%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $9.59. Approximately 129,584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,617,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on EHang in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

EHang Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $511.80 million, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Institutional Trading of EHang

EHang Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in EHang during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in EHang during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in EHang during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in EHang during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in EHang during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Featured Articles

