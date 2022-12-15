Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Trading 6.4% Higher

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 11.47 and last traded at 11.45. 4,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 160,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at 10.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Up 8.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Activity

Ivanhoe Electric ( NYSEAMERICAN:IE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported -0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.19 by -0.24. The firm had revenue of 1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Friedland bought 416,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of 8.00 per share, for a total transaction of 3,333,328.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,962,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 71,700,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert M. Friedland bought 422,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of 9.85 per share, for a total transaction of 4,164,254.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 9,385,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 92,445,441.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Friedland bought 416,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of 8.00 per share, for a total transaction of 3,333,328.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,962,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 71,700,456. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ivanhoe Electric

(Get Rating)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.