Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Trading 6.6% Higher

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.32 and last traded at $34.41. 5,314 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 277,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup upgraded Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Phreesia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.57.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 7,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $234,939.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,539 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,284.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 7,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $234,939.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,539 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,284.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $35,769.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,411.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,878 shares of company stock worth $1,917,614. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Phreesia by 154.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Phreesia by 42.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Phreesia by 16.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Phreesia by 85.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Phreesia by 610.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.