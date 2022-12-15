Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Up 6.7%

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.53 and last traded at $85.69. 8,417 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 285,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAVA. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Endava from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.66 and its 200 day moving average is $87.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Endava had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $226.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Endava by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Endava by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,967,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,672,000 after purchasing an additional 175,041 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endava during the 3rd quarter worth $644,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Endava by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Endava by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.