Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Up 6.7%

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.14 and last traded at $19.07. 4,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 174,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VERA. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Vera Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $560.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.19). On average, equities analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, insider Joanne Curley sold 15,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $323,816.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,233.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vera Therapeutics news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 18,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $386,145.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,568.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joanne Curley sold 15,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $323,816.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,233.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,756 shares of company stock valued at $950,204. Insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $6,427,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 12.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 27,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 758,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 81,895 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 77.8% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 523,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 229,100 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Featured Articles

